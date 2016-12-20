MinnMed offering veterans discounts on prescription pot

Minnesota Medical Solutions (MinnMed) this week lowered prices on more than two dozen medical cannabis products. And under a new discount program, patients that are active-duty military or veterans will be eligible for even larger savings…

“This discount is in addition to our compassionate care program, which is a 15% discount for those currently on medical assistance, so we’ve been focusing very hard on getting folks on limited financial means a path forward into the program.”

MinnMed CEO Dr. Kyle Kinglsey. Qualified Minnesotans who suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder will be eligible for medical cannabis starting in August 2017.

Edited for web by Anthony Reinhardt