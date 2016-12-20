Most traveled holiday period on record expected

Expect some company on the roads this Christmas. Triple-A Minnesota is predicting a year-end record:

“We expect more than 103-million Americans to travel 50 miles or more between this Friday December 23rd and Monday January 2nd.”

Triple-A spokeswoman Gail Weinholzer credits the increased travel numbers to lower gas prices.

This will be the most-traveled year-end holiday season on record, up 1.5 percent over 2015. Weinholzer links the increase to lower gas prices:

“We’ve seen it throughout the entire year of 2016. Each of the five major holidays starting with Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and now the Christmas/New Year holiday have all shown an increase over the previous year.”

Weinholzer says a record number of Minnesotans will drive 50 miles or more over the Christmas and New Year holiday.

Edited for web by Anthony Reinhardt