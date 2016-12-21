12-19-16 Talk of the Town with Al Batt

The Mankato School District met with local Legislative leaders on Monday to lay out its priorities for the 2017 session. A large portion of the meeting was spent on identifying funding for mental health and addressing the emotional health of students. “Helping providing people with supports, because at any point in time somebody could be…… read more »
The future of the Highway 22 Victory Drive Memorial from Mankato to Mapleton will see vast changes over the next three years as MnDOT plans to remove nearly 600 trees lining the corridor and reconstruct the stretch of road. Project Manager, Robert Jones says many of the trees lining the roadway were planted as a…… read more »
A Mankato man was taken to the hospital on Tuesday night after crashing into a tree in the 200 block of Balcerzak Drive. Mankato Department of Public Safety-Commander, Dan Schisel says the accident occurred just before 11 p.m. “When officers arrived there, there was a vehicle that was eastbound on Balcerzak Drive that crossed into…… read more »
A Minneapolis man faces a Felony charge of 3rd Degree Possession of Drugs in Blue Earth County after allegedly falsifying a prescription. In early October, an employee at Indian Health Board of Minneapolis contacted Police about a forged prescription that was turned in at the Cub Foods Pharmacy in Mankato for 100 Oxycodone pills. According…… read more »
Minnesota Medical Solutions (MinnMed) this week lowered prices on more than two dozen medical cannabis products. And under a new discount program, patients that are active-duty military or veterans will be eligible for even larger savings… “This discount is in addition to our compassionate care program, which is a 15% discount for those currently on…… read more »
Expect some company on the roads this Christmas. Triple-A Minnesota is predicting a year-end record: “We expect more than 103-million Americans to travel 50 miles or more between this Friday December 23rd and Monday January 2nd.” Triple-A spokeswoman Gail Weinholzer credits the increased travel numbers to lower gas prices. This will be the most-traveled…… read more »
During a 2017 pre-session briefing Monday afternoon, Minnesota Speaker of the House Kurt Daudt was asked if he and Governor Dayton could get a long: “I think so. I will tell you that the relationship is damaged right now. I’ll be very honest with you about that. I think he has done and said some…… read more »
The North Mankato Council approved its 2017 Budget and Tax Levy on Monday night with a flat tax rate in store for residents in the coming year. The Tax Levy was set at 5.9-million dollars with a tax rate of 53.6-percent, an increase of 2-percent or 116-thouand dollars from last year. The growth comes from…… read more »
The Tschohl property in upper North Mankato has been given approval by the City Council to be rezoned, paving the way for the development of two Memory Care Units. The Developer, Dustin Lee has a purchase agreement in place with the Owner, Audrey Tschohl for the piece of land at the intersection of Lee Boulevard…… read more »
Minnesota State Patrol says at least five people were injured, including a one year-old and 4-year-old child, in a multi-car accident about ten miles outside of Faribault on I-35. Troopers say a passenger car driven by 38-yearold Wendy Cordell of Royal Iowa was traveling southbound when she lost control on the icy roadway Monday night…… read more »