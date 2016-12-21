Authorities report Mankato man was drunk on Tuesday night when he crashed into a tree on Balcerzak Drive

A Mankato man was taken to the hospital on Tuesday night after crashing into a tree in the 200 block of Balcerzak Drive.

Mankato Department of Public Safety-Commander, Dan Schisel says the accident occurred just before 11 p.m.

“When officers arrived there, there was a vehicle that was eastbound on Balcerzak Drive that crossed into the westbound lane, striking a tree. Bystanders had pulled the male driver from the vehicle. He did have injuries. He was transported to the MCHS Hospital here in Mankato.”

During the investigation, Police determined that 22-year old Kyle Keith Plakke was intoxicated.

A blood alcohol test was later administered. Criminal charges for Plakke are pending.