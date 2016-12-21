Man charged on Tuesday after Mankato Police investigate report of falsified prescriptions

A Minneapolis man faces a Felony charge of 3rd Degree Possession of Drugs in Blue Earth County after allegedly falsifying a prescription.

In early October, an employee at Indian Health Board of Minneapolis contacted Police about a forged prescription that was turned in at the Cub Foods Pharmacy in Mankato for 100 Oxycodone pills. According to the report, 56-year old Craig Remmer was identified through surveillance video and store documents with falsifying the prescription after officials contacted the doctor who supposedly wrote it.

Mankato Police say the doctor named on the prescription was a real doctor, but has since changed their DEA number that allows doctors to write prescriptions after learning about the forged prescriptions.

Authorities say Remmer and another person have attempted to use the same forged prescription in Mankato and several other stores in the Twin Cities area.

Remmer was charged on Tuesday.