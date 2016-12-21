Mankato School District highlights 2017 session priorities during meeting with local Legislators

Written by on

The Mankato School District met with local Legislative leaders on Monday to lay out its priorities for the 2017 session.

A large portion of the meeting was spent on identifying funding for mental health and addressing the emotional health of students.

“Helping providing people with supports, because at any point in time somebody could be in crises. How do we that, not only within our school district, but partner with our amazing community partners,” said ISD 77 Superintendent, Sheri Allen.

The talk also touched on the need to provide funding for school-based early childhood programming and facilities. The Mankato School District has had all day Kindergarten since 2006 and was one of about 70 districts in the State to receive early childhood funding, according to Allen.

ISD 77 Superintendent, Sheri Allen.
ISD 77 Superintendent, Sheri Allen.

“We talked about how it would be wonderful to have early childhood in each of our elementary buildings. Like our neighborhood schools, just getting to know our families with four year olds, moving into that kindergarten and how powerful that could be. We know how important that birth to five and the readiness is, so that they’re prepared.”

Another priority for the District is support of legislation to allow districts flexibility in establishing a school-year calendar.

“What do we see as a community that makes sense for us, versus mandate the legislation right after Labor Day. So, the flexibility to say as a community, when do we see this possibility and having that calendar open up a little bit. Also, looking at what our staff needs to prepare. I’m just saying in our community, if you really think about the month of August and the work that happens there and are there other times in the year that maybe we have some of that time off.”

Long-term, the District says it would like to see reform to the education funding system to reduce dependence on operating levies and receive full funding for special education mandates.

Copyright ©2012-2015 KTOE Radio Mankato News, Minnesota Valley Broadcasting Co. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Send information to the News Room: Email or call 507-387-NEWS

Greater Mankato News

Profinium’s $22,000 campaign helps 25 people achieve dreams

Profinium has donated more than 22-thousand dollars through its Achieving Dreams Together campaign. The campaign was aimed at helping people during pivotal moments in their lives. Profinium was able to help 25 people achieve their dreams by partnering with local businesses for discounted or at cost services and materials. Nathan Manthe, whose wife is receiving…read more »

Local legislator appointed to three House committees for 2017 session

DFL State Representative, Jack Considine of Mankato has been appointed to three House committees for the 2017 Legislative Session. Considine was named to the Health and Human Services Finance, Public Safety and Security Policy and Finance and Capital Investment committees. In a statement, Considine said he was ‘pleased with the appointments which will boost his…read more »

MinnMed offering veterans discounts on prescription pot

Minnesota Medical Solutions (MinnMed) this week lowered prices on more than two dozen medical cannabis products. And under a new discount program, patients that are active-duty military or veterans will be eligible for even larger savings… “This discount is in addition to our compassionate care program, which is a 15% discount for those currently on…read more »