Mankato School District highlights 2017 session priorities during meeting with local Legislators

The Mankato School District met with local Legislative leaders on Monday to lay out its priorities for the 2017 session.

A large portion of the meeting was spent on identifying funding for mental health and addressing the emotional health of students.

“Helping providing people with supports, because at any point in time somebody could be in crises. How do we that, not only within our school district, but partner with our amazing community partners,” said ISD 77 Superintendent, Sheri Allen.

The talk also touched on the need to provide funding for school-based early childhood programming and facilities. The Mankato School District has had all day Kindergarten since 2006 and was one of about 70 districts in the State to receive early childhood funding, according to Allen.

ISD 77 Superintendent, Sheri Allen.
“We talked about how it would be wonderful to have early childhood in each of our elementary buildings. Like our neighborhood schools, just getting to know our families with four year olds, moving into that kindergarten and how powerful that could be. We know how important that birth to five and the readiness is, so that they’re prepared.”

Another priority for the District is support of legislation to allow districts flexibility in establishing a school-year calendar.

“What do we see as a community that makes sense for us, versus mandate the legislation right after Labor Day. So, the flexibility to say as a community, when do we see this possibility and having that calendar open up a little bit. Also, looking at what our staff needs to prepare. I’m just saying in our community, if you really think about the month of August and the work that happens there and are there other times in the year that maybe we have some of that time off.”

Long-term, the District says it would like to see reform to the education funding system to reduce dependence on operating levies and receive full funding for special education mandates.

