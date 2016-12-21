MnDOT holds public meeting to gather input on future of HWY 22 Victory Drive Memorial

The future of the Highway 22 Victory Drive Memorial from Mankato to Mapleton will see vast changes over the next three years as MnDOT plans to remove nearly 600 trees lining the corridor and reconstruct the stretch of road.

20161221-hwy22mapleton2
Reconstruction of Highway 22 will take place from 2017 to 2018.

Project Manager, Robert Jones says many of the trees lining the roadway were planted as a memorial to area veterans and will need to be removed during highway construction over the next two years.

“Due to the fact that they’re aging, they’re distressed, dying or already dead or they’re within our clear zone. The clear zone is an area where if a vehicle runs off the road, we wanna have a clear area in the ditch. So, by doing so we want to memorialize the folks and the veterans that were part of this Victory Drive Memorial when they were first planted and replant either trees, bushes, shrubs or some type of pollinators.”

The memorial project is scheduled for 2019, after the Highway 22 construction is complete. Currently there are three concepts under consideration that were presented on Tuesday night at an open house in Mapleton.

“We’re trying to get the public input. What kind of concept do you want to see implemented out there. More trees, more bushes, actual stone monuments that are outside the clear zone or a combination of one of these three concepts.”

The concepts include monuments or hardscape ideas that are not currently funded.

“So, we’re looking for a partnership or a champion to help come in and gather donations from the general public and maybe get enough money to implement one of these projects. That’s why you see a lot of times on MnDOT roads we simply put prairie grasses and field grasses and mow it. It’s gotta be something maintenance free and it’s gotta be something that doesn’t cost the taxpayers a lot of money,” added Jones.

20161221-highway-22-wayside-rest-monument
The memorial plaque at the old wayside rest area along the corridor will be moved to the park at the north edge of Mapleton.

Following the open house, MnDOT Officials met with the Mapleton City Council to discuss putting in a monument at the wayside rest just south of County Road 9.

“We’re looking at moving the Victory Drive Monument down to the little triangle area that they’ve already established down on the north-side of Mapleton. We’re gonna make that an actual Victory Drive Memorial down there. The City of Mapleton is gonna hopefully donate some funds towards that and we’ll build it for them.”

Reconstruction of Highway 22 from Mapleton to Blue Earth County Road 15 is schedule to begin next year with the addition of left turn lanes at key intersections and the replacement of the Big Cobb River Bridge at Beauford. In 2018, a roundabout will be constructed at the intersection with Blue Earth County Road 90 and resurfacing of Highway 22 from County Road 15 to County Road 90.

Road improvement costs are around 27-million dollars.

