Greater Mankato News

MinnMed offering veterans discounts on prescription pot

Minnesota Medical Solutions (MinnMed) this week lowered prices on more than two dozen medical cannabis products. And under a new discount program, patients that are active-duty military or veterans will be eligible for even larger savings… "This discount is in addition to our compassionate care program, which is a 15% discount for those currently on…

Most traveled holiday period on record expected

Expect some company on the roads this Christmas.  Triple-A Minnesota is predicting a year-end record: "We expect more than 103-million Americans to travel 50 miles or more between this Friday December 23rd and Monday January 2nd." Triple-A spokeswoman Gail Weinholzer credits the increased travel numbers to lower gas prices.   This will be the most-traveled…

House speaker says relationship with governor is strained

During a 2017 pre-session briefing Monday afternoon, Minnesota Speaker of the House Kurt Daudt was asked if he and Governor Dayton could get a long: "I think so. I will tell you that the relationship is damaged right now. I'll be very honest with you about that. I think he has done and said some…

2017 Budget and Levy ok’d by North Mankato Council

The North Mankato Council approved its 2017 Budget and Tax Levy on Monday night with a flat tax rate in store for residents in the coming year. The Tax Levy was set at 5.9-million dollars with a tax rate of 53.6-percent, an increase of 2-percent or 116-thouand dollars from last year. The growth comes from…

North Mankato Council approves rezoning of Tschohl property

The Tschohl property in upper North Mankato has been given approval by the City Council to be rezoned, paving the way for the development of two Memory Care Units. The Developer, Dustin Lee has a purchase agreement in place with the Owner, Audrey Tschohl for the piece of land at the intersection of Lee Boulevard…

Multi-vehicle crash on I-35 injures five, including two small children

Minnesota State Patrol says at least five people were injured, including a one year-old and 4-year-old child, in a multi-car accident about ten miles outside of Faribault on I-35. Troopers say a passenger car driven by 38-yearold Wendy Cordell of Royal Iowa was traveling southbound when she lost control on the icy roadway Monday night…