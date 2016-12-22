Local legislator appointed to three House committees for 2017 session

DFL State Representative, Jack Considine of Mankato has been appointed to three House committees for the 2017 Legislative Session.

Considine was named to the Health and Human Services Finance, Public Safety and Security Policy and Finance and Capital Investment committees.

In a statement, Considine said he was ‘pleased with the appointments which will boost his ability to advocate for the region.’ He said he aims to finish overdue upgrades at the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter and deliver a raise to employees who provide care to Minnesotans in home or community based settings.

Republican House Speaker Kurt Daudt released the appointments on Wednesday.

The legislature convenes on January 3.