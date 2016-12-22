Man facing charges for alleged sexual offenses committed while babysitting

A Madison Lake man is facing charges after he was accused of sexually abusing two children while babysitting them years ago.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the female and male victims stated the incidents began when they were around 7-year old. According to the report, 21-year old Jacob John Kennedy came up with a game when he babysat the children that would involve contact. The boy described the contact that would occur as ‘massages.’ The female told an investigating Officer that the alleged sexual assaults took place over a three-year period on five to ten different occasions.

Authorities say Kennedy admitted that when he was around 12-years old, he did some things he should have not done.

Kennedy is charged with two Felony counts of 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.