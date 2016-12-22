Man facing charges for alleged sexual offenses committed while babysitting

Written by on

A Madison Lake man is facing charges after he was accused of sexually abusing two children while babysitting them years ago.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the female and male victims stated the incidents began when they were around 7-year old. According to the report, 21-year old Jacob John Kennedy came up with a game when he babysat the children that would involve contact. The boy described the contact that would occur as ‘massages.’ The female told an investigating Officer that the alleged sexual assaults took place over a three-year period on five to ten different occasions. BlueEarthSheriff

Authorities say Kennedy admitted that when he was around 12-years old, he did some things he should have not done.

Kennedy is charged with two Felony counts of 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.

Copyright ©2012-2015 KTOE Radio Mankato News, Minnesota Valley Broadcasting Co. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Send information to the News Room: Email or call 507-387-NEWS

Greater Mankato News

Profinium’s $22,000 campaign helps 25 people achieve dreams

Profinium has donated more than 22-thousand dollars through its Achieving Dreams Together campaign. The campaign was aimed at helping people during pivotal moments in their lives. Profinium was able to help 25 people achieve their dreams by partnering with local businesses for discounted or at cost services and materials. Nathan Manthe, whose wife is receiving…read more »

Local legislator appointed to three House committees for 2017 session

DFL State Representative, Jack Considine of Mankato has been appointed to three House committees for the 2017 Legislative Session. Considine was named to the Health and Human Services Finance, Public Safety and Security Policy and Finance and Capital Investment committees. In a statement, Considine said he was ‘pleased with the appointments which will boost his…read more »

MinnMed offering veterans discounts on prescription pot

Minnesota Medical Solutions (MinnMed) this week lowered prices on more than two dozen medical cannabis products. And under a new discount program, patients that are active-duty military or veterans will be eligible for even larger savings… “This discount is in addition to our compassionate care program, which is a 15% discount for those currently on…read more »