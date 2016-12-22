Mankato School Board approves making $3.5M worth of improvements around the district in 2017

The Mankato School District has approved a call for bids on nearly 3.5-million dollars worth of facility improvements in 2017.

“We actually approved ADA installment of a new elevator at Jefferson Elementary, Tuck pointing exterior walls and hard surfaces in our District, electrical work at the annex at West High School, duct cleaning, replacing piping valves and tunnels, and replacing roof area A at the Lincoln Community Center,” said Superintendent, Sheri Allen who pointed out some of the improvements.

The School Board also approved a 2.2-million dollar expansion of community locker rooms at East High School.

“We’re gonna create that locker room so that if there’s a basketball game going on in the gym, we can also have a swim meet because we will have a community locker room that people can utilize. Or something in the gym, we can have swimming lessons and people will have a locker room tied directly to the pool. So, that’s gonna open up a lot of community use for us. Very exciting.”

The school district will use capital facilities revenue and the new long-term facilities maintenance revenue to fund the projects.