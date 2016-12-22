Profinium’s $22,000 campaign helps 25 people achieve dreams

Profinium has donated more than 22-thousand dollars through its Achieving Dreams Together campaign.

The campaign was aimed at helping people during pivotal moments in their lives.

Profinium was able to help 25 people achieve their dreams by partnering with local businesses for discounted or at cost services and materials.

Nathan Manthe, whose wife is receiving treatments in Texas for a rare form of cancer, was one of the recipients.

“I think everybody has their own struggles to go through. We’re like everybody else, we just kind of plug along and try to make things work the best we can.”

Manthe received a 1-thousand dollar travel voucher and gift cards.

“It’s overwhelming, the community of Mankato and everything. I’m glad that we live in Mankato,” added an emotional Manthe.

Profinium asked for nominations from the public in Southern Minnesota through December 9. Requests came in for items ranging from a new furnace to medical bill payoffs.