Spotlight Interview with Joe Oberle

The Mankato School District has approved a call for bids on nearly 3.5-million dollars worth of facility improvements in 2017. “We actually approved ADA installment of a new elevator at Jefferson Elementary, Tuck pointing exterior walls and hard surfaces in our District, electrical work at the annex at West High School, duct cleaning, replacing piping…… read more »
A Mankato teen is facing a Felony charge of 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct after authorities say he continued to have a sexual relationship with a female minor after the girls father requested it to stop. Mankato Police say 18-year old Brandon Joseph Hanson-Curtis had been in the relationship with the female for about three…… read more »
Profinium has donated more than 22-thousand dollars through its Achieving Dreams Together campaign. The campaign was aimed at helping people during pivotal moments in their lives. Profinium was able to help 25 people achieve their dreams by partnering with local businesses for discounted or at cost services and materials. Nathan Manthe, whose wife is receiving…… read more »
DFL State Representative, Jack Considine of Mankato has been appointed to three House committees for the 2017 Legislative Session. Considine was named to the Health and Human Services Finance, Public Safety and Security Policy and Finance and Capital Investment committees. In a statement, Considine said he was ‘pleased with the appointments which will boost his…… read more »
A Madison Lake man is facing charges after he was accused of sexually abusing two children while babysitting them years ago. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the female and male victims stated the incidents began when they were around 7-year old. According to the report, 21-year old Jacob John Kennedy came up with…… read more »
The Mankato School District met with local Legislative leaders on Monday to lay out its priorities for the 2017 session. A large portion of the meeting was spent on identifying funding for mental health and addressing the emotional health of students. “Helping providing people with supports, because at any point in time somebody could be…… read more »
The future of the Highway 22 Victory Drive Memorial from Mankato to Mapleton will see vast changes over the next three years as MnDOT plans to remove nearly 600 trees lining the corridor and reconstruct the stretch of road. Project Manager, Robert Jones says many of the trees lining the roadway were planted as a…… read more »
A Mankato man was taken to the hospital on Tuesday night after crashing into a tree in the 200 block of Balcerzak Drive. Mankato Department of Public Safety-Commander, Dan Schisel says the accident occurred just before 11 p.m. “When officers arrived there, there was a vehicle that was eastbound on Balcerzak Drive that crossed into…… read more »
A Minneapolis man faces a Felony charge of 3rd Degree Possession of Drugs in Blue Earth County after allegedly falsifying a prescription. In early October, an employee at Indian Health Board of Minneapolis contacted Police about a forged prescription that was turned in at the Cub Foods Pharmacy in Mankato for 100 Oxycodone pills. According…… read more »
Minnesota Medical Solutions (MinnMed) this week lowered prices on more than two dozen medical cannabis products. And under a new discount program, patients that are active-duty military or veterans will be eligible for even larger savings… “This discount is in addition to our compassionate care program, which is a 15% discount for those currently on…… read more »