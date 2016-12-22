Teen facing Criminal charge for reportedly having a sexual relationship with a minor

Written by on

A Mankato teen is facing a Felony charge of 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct after authorities say he continued to have a sexual relationship with a female minor after the girls father requested it to stop.

Mankato Police say 18-year old Brandon Joseph Hanson-Curtis had been in the relationship with the female for about three years and started before she was 16-year old. According to the report, the juvenile female thought she was pregnant in October and reportedly told her dad that Hansen-Curtis would be the father. After a test confirmed she was not pregnant, the female’s father wanted the relationship to stop due to the age difference. mankato-police-car

The dad stated he did not want to press charges, but would if it continued. The father stated to Authorities that Hansen-Curtis was with his daughter within 24-hours.

Police say Hanson-Curtis admitted to the sexual relationship and that he was 18-years old at the time, while the female was still 15.

Hanson-Curtis was charged on Tuesday.

Copyright ©2012-2015 KTOE Radio Mankato News, Minnesota Valley Broadcasting Co. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Send information to the News Room: Email or call 507-387-NEWS

Greater Mankato News

Profinium’s $22,000 campaign helps 25 people achieve dreams

Profinium has donated more than 22-thousand dollars through its Achieving Dreams Together campaign. The campaign was aimed at helping people during pivotal moments in their lives. Profinium was able to help 25 people achieve their dreams by partnering with local businesses for discounted or at cost services and materials. Nathan Manthe, whose wife is receiving…read more »

Local legislator appointed to three House committees for 2017 session

DFL State Representative, Jack Considine of Mankato has been appointed to three House committees for the 2017 Legislative Session. Considine was named to the Health and Human Services Finance, Public Safety and Security Policy and Finance and Capital Investment committees. In a statement, Considine said he was ‘pleased with the appointments which will boost his…read more »

MinnMed offering veterans discounts on prescription pot

Minnesota Medical Solutions (MinnMed) this week lowered prices on more than two dozen medical cannabis products. And under a new discount program, patients that are active-duty military or veterans will be eligible for even larger savings… “This discount is in addition to our compassionate care program, which is a 15% discount for those currently on…read more »