Teen facing Criminal charge for reportedly having a sexual relationship with a minor

A Mankato teen is facing a Felony charge of 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct after authorities say he continued to have a sexual relationship with a female minor after the girls father requested it to stop.

Mankato Police say 18-year old Brandon Joseph Hanson-Curtis had been in the relationship with the female for about three years and started before she was 16-year old. According to the report, the juvenile female thought she was pregnant in October and reportedly told her dad that Hansen-Curtis would be the father. After a test confirmed she was not pregnant, the female’s father wanted the relationship to stop due to the age difference.

The dad stated he did not want to press charges, but would if it continued. The father stated to Authorities that Hansen-Curtis was with his daughter within 24-hours.

Police say Hanson-Curtis admitted to the sexual relationship and that he was 18-years old at the time, while the female was still 15.

Hanson-Curtis was charged on Tuesday.