Mankato Public Safety reminds residents of safety tips during holidays to prevent break-ins

Travel experts say a record number of Minnesotans will travel 50 miles or more this holiday season, leaving their homes possibly unmonitored and prone to break-ins.

Mankato Department of Public Safety-Commander, Dan Schisel says residents can take advantage of the Vacation House Watch Program.

“So, if they’re going to be gone they could contact the Mankato Department of Public Safety and we can send a community service officer out and give them tips on keeping their home safe while they’re gone. It may be that a neighbors gonna be watching their, it may be that they have lights on overnight.”

Officials also advise residents to not broadcast your holiday vacation plans on social media and have someone gather your mail and newspapers.

“Whatever addresses are on the House Watch list and as officers are out and about, they will swing by and check on the residence. That’s the reason for going to the residence, meeting with the homeowner. It lets us give them a lot of information as far as safety tips and then gather as to where they’re gonna be and if there is a issue, who would we contact.”

According to the FBI, nearly 400-thousand burglaries occur in the U.S. during November and December each year. The average loss of a Christmas-related home burglary is more than 16-hundred dollars.