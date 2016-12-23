MnDOT reminds motorist to check road conditions before traveling during the holidays

With heavy travel expected on roads during the holiday weekend and a chance for winter weather, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is urging motorists to prepare before heading out.

“The forecast for this weekend has been evolving. It’s weather and we know those forecasts will change,” said Area Maintenance Engineer, Jed Falgren. He added, “our interest and certainly concern is that drivers are taking their time and driving for the conditions. In the event there is a large snowfall event, they’re watching out for the plows and the others that are out there trying to keep the roads safe for them.”

A powerful storm will reach the area this weekend. Precipitation will begin as a wintry mix on Saturday night, then turn to rain on Sunday as warmer air lifts north into the region.

“If we do end up getting the rain event, how much rain we’re getting and the timing on when does that cool down, when does that turnover to snow. Is there a chance for the roads to dry out a little bit before it gets into a heavier snow. That would probably be the worst case scenario for us, is a quick freeze after the rain. We could see some very hazardous travel conditions.”

Motorists can check 511mn.org for the latest road conditions.