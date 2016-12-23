Over $1.3M in loans approved for those affected by September flooding in southern Minnesota

Just over 1.3-million dollars in low-interest disaster loans have been approved for southern Minnesota business owners and residents affected by September flooding.

The U.S. Small Business Administration says 58 loans have been handed out for those affected in Blue Earth, Freeborn, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Rice, Steele and Waseca counties.

Small businesses and most private non-profit organizations in Brown, Faribault, Martin, Nicollet and Watonwan counties are eligible to apply for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

To be considered for any form of disaster assistance, officials say residents need to apply online at disaster assistance dot gov.