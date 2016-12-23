Prince death, mall attack among top Minnesota stories in 2016

Prince died on April 21 in Chanhassen.

The death of megastar Prince rocked Minnesota and the world of music in 2016.

Prince was found dead at his Paisley Park recording complex in April. An autopsy determined the Oscar and seven-time Grammy winner died of an accidental painkiller overdose that remains under investigation.

The year also saw Danny Heinrich confess to abducting, sexually assaulting and killing 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling, solving the mystery of the St. Joseph boy’s disappearance in 1989.

In July, a St. Anthony police officer fatally shot a black motorist, Philando Castile, whose girlfriend livestreamed the aftermath on Facebook. The officer is charged with manslaughter.

In September, a 20-year-old man stabbed and wounded 10 people at a St. Cloud mall before an off-duty officer fatally shot him. The FBI said his actions suggest he was radicalized.

