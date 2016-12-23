“The Mad Movie Man” A.J. Hakari…

A small white house that belonged to Jacob Wetterling’s killer has come crashing down. Real estate developer Tim Thone bought the former home of Danny Heinrich specifically to destroy it. While Heinrich is now in prison, his empty house was a distressing reminder to the central Minnesota community of Annandale that the man who killed…… read more »
Blue Earth County Officials have charged a man with seven different counts for his role in a March assault when three men forced their way into the victims apartment. According to the report, the victim was woken up by knocking at his front door and recognized the man as 21-year old Carlos Francisco Equihua, no…… read more »
Just over 1.3-million dollars in low-interest disaster loans have been approved for southern Minnesota business owners and residents affected by September flooding. The U.S. Small Business Administration says 58 loans have been handed out for those affected in Blue Earth, Freeborn, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Rice, Steele and Waseca counties. Small businesses and most private non-profit…… read more »
The death of megastar Prince rocked Minnesota and the world of music in 2016. Prince was found dead at his Paisley Park recording complex in April. An autopsy determined the Oscar and seven-time Grammy winner died of an accidental painkiller overdose that remains under investigation. The year also saw Danny Heinrich confess to abducting, sexually…… read more »
Minnesotans who bought insurance policies through MNsure will have extra time before the first of the year to purchase new coverage. Mnsure will be terminated by Blue Cross/Blue Shield and HealthPartners in 2017. Officials say those who are losing qualifying health care coverage may have until December 31 to purchase policies that begin January 1.…… read more »
With heavy travel expected on roads during the holiday weekend and a chance for winter weather, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is urging motorists to prepare before heading out. “The forecast for this weekend has been evolving. It’s weather and we know those forecasts will change,” said Area Maintenance Engineer, Jed Falgren. He added, “our interest…… read more »
Travel experts say a record number of Minnesotans will travel 50 miles or more this holiday season, leaving their homes possibly unmonitored and prone to break-ins. Mankato Department of Public Safety-Commander, Dan Schisel says residents can take advantage of the Vacation House Watch Program. “So, if they’re going to be gone they could contact the…… read more »
A woman is accused of assaulting her boyfriend of four years after reportedly strangling him with her bare hands. Mankato Police say the boyfriend had loaned 32-year old Jennifer Ann Boelter Radke 100-dollars and the two got into an argument about the money on October 21. The man stated that Radke had allegedly strangled him…… read more »
The Mankato School District has approved a call for bids on nearly 3.5-million dollars worth of facility improvements in 2017. “We actually approved ADA installment of a new elevator at Jefferson Elementary, Tuck pointing exterior walls and hard surfaces in our District, electrical work at the annex at West High School, duct cleaning, replacing piping…… read more »
A Mankato teen is facing a Felony charge of 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct after authorities say he continued to have a sexual relationship with a female minor after the girls father requested it to stop. Mankato Police say 18-year old Brandon Joseph Hanson-Curtis had been in the relationship with the female for about three…… read more »