Warrant issued for man facing seven charges for alleged role in March assault

Blue Earth County Officials have charged a man with seven different counts for his role in a March assault when three men forced their way into the victims apartment.

According to the report, the victim was woken up by knocking at his front door and recognized the man as 21-year old Carlos Francisco Equihua, no known address. When the man opened the door, Equihua and two other males charged into the house and began assaulting the victim along with another occupant in the residence. The two unknown men, later identified as Javier Orlando Torres Linares and Luis Daniel Gonzalez Barajas, were reportedly wearing masks and wielding guns, which were later determined to be airsoft. Authorities say both victims escaped serious injuries after fleeing the scene.

Mankato Police say Barajas left a phone at the scene that contained information that led Authorities to believe that all three men were involved in the attack. According to the complaint, Barajas stated to an Officer that Torres sells drugs and robs people.

Authorities report the victim admitted that he had smoke marijuana with Barajas and Equihua in the past and assumed the suspects thought he ‘had weed at the residence.’

Equihua faces three Felony counts of 1st Degree Burglary, Felony Simple Robbery, Felony 1st Degree Aggravated Robbery and two Misdemeanor counts of Assault.

Equihua’s whereabouts are unknown at this time and a warrant has been requested.