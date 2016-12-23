Warrant issued for man facing seven charges for alleged role in March assault

Written by on

Blue Earth County Officials have charged a man with seven different counts for his role in a March assault when three men forced their way into the victims apartment.

According to the report, the victim was woken up by knocking at his front door and recognized the man as 21-year old Carlos Francisco Equihua, no known address. When the man opened the door, Equihua and two other males charged into the house and began assaulting the victim along with another occupant in the residence. The two unknown men, later identified as Javier Orlando Torres Linares and Luis Daniel Gonzalez Barajas, were reportedly wearing masks and wielding guns, which were later determined to be airsoft. Authorities say both victims escaped serious injuries after fleeing the scene. Mankato police badge

Mankato Police say Barajas left a phone at the scene that contained information that led Authorities to believe that all three men were involved in the attack. According to the complaint, Barajas stated to an Officer that Torres sells drugs and robs people.

Authorities report the victim admitted that he had smoke marijuana with Barajas and Equihua in the past and assumed the suspects thought he ‘had weed at the residence.’

Equihua faces three Felony counts of 1st Degree Burglary, Felony Simple Robbery, Felony 1st Degree Aggravated Robbery and two Misdemeanor counts of Assault.

Equihua’s whereabouts are unknown at this time and a warrant has been requested.

Copyright ©2012-2015 KTOE Radio Mankato News, Minnesota Valley Broadcasting Co. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Send information to the News Room: Email or call 507-387-NEWS

Greater Mankato News

Home of Jacob Wetterling’s killer comes crashing down

A small white house that belonged to Jacob Wetterling’s killer has come crashing down. Real estate developer Tim Thone bought the former home of Danny Heinrich specifically to destroy it. While Heinrich is now in prison, his empty house was a distressing reminder to the central Minnesota community of Annandale that the man who killed…read more »

Prince death, mall attack among top Minnesota stories in 2016

The death of megastar Prince rocked Minnesota and the world of music in 2016. Prince was found dead at his Paisley Park recording complex in April. An autopsy determined the Oscar and seven-time Grammy winner died of an accidental painkiller overdose that remains under investigation. The year also saw Danny Heinrich confess to abducting, sexually…read more »

MNsure deadline to be extended to December 31 for those losing coverage

Minnesotans who bought insurance policies through MNsure will have extra time before the first of the year to purchase new coverage. Mnsure will be terminated by Blue Cross/Blue Shield and HealthPartners in 2017. Officials say those who are losing qualifying health care coverage may have until December 31 to purchase policies that begin January 1.…read more »

Woman charged after allegedly choking boyfriend

A woman is accused of assaulting her boyfriend of four years after reportedly strangling him with her bare hands. Mankato Police say the boyfriend had loaned 32-year old Jennifer Ann Boelter Radke 100-dollars and the two got into an argument about the money on October 21. The man stated that Radke had allegedly strangled him…read more »