Woman charged after allegedly choking boyfriend

A woman is accused of assaulting her boyfriend of four years after reportedly strangling him with her bare hands.

Mankato Police say the boyfriend had loaned 32-year old Jennifer Ann Boelter Radke 100-dollars and the two got into an argument about the money on October 21. The man stated that Radke had allegedly strangled him to the point where he almost lost consciousness. Police say the injures that the boyfriend sustained were consistent with his story.

According to the report, the couple had a physical altercation about the money a day earlier and resulted in both being charged with Domestic Assault.

Radke was charged Wednesday with one Felony count of Domestic Assault by Strangulation and two counts of Misdemeanor Domestic Assault.