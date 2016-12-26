Arts Center of St. Peter receives DHS award

The Arts Center of St. Peter is one of seven human-service groups and agencies selected to receive the 2016 Commissioner’s Circle of Excellence Awards from the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

State commissioner of human services Emily Piper said it’s a unique program that provides art-therapy classes to people with mental illnesses at Minnesota Security Hospital. “The therapeutic components of art, and working to break down stigma for our patients, has been a wonderful healing process for them as they move through their journey,” Piper said.

This year, an art show was held with more than 200 works created by the patients on display.

She said many of the groups that are honored each year may not otherwise be publicly recognized for the work they do to help people on a daily basis.