DNR warns of unsafe ice conditions across Minnesota

The DNR says due to wide temperature swings over the past week, ice is deteriorating rapidly, creating potential danger for anglers, snowmobilers, skiers and others.

The agency’s Lisa Dugan says in most areas of Minnesota, “It’s just looking too thin to get out.”

She recommends *no* driving out on ice anywhere in the state, and adds ice that formed during the cold snap is now covered with snow, “Adding a warming layer to the ice that was currently there, and now with the warming temperatures (is) going to start deteriorating the ice that we have that was out there.”

Dugan says those that plan to walk out on the ice should get a good handle conditions from a local bait shop or resort.