Faribault deaths probable murder-suicide

Written by on

Police in Faribault say the case of a man and woman found dead in the chamber of commerce offices early Friday afternoon appears to be murder-suicide.

faribault-police

Authorities identified the two as Barbara Larson and her ex-husband, Richard Larson. Police say the initial investigation indicates that Richard Larson, a former captain with the Faribault PD, shot and killed Barbara Larson before killing himself. She had recently taken out a protection order, claiming that he ex was harassing her.

It’s the second murder-suicide in Faribault this month. Earlier in December a man fatally shot a child and then killed himself.

Copyright ©2012-2015 KTOE Radio Mankato News, Minnesota Valley Broadcasting Co. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Send information to the News Room: Email or call 507-387-NEWS

Greater Mankato News

Walz offers condolences to families impacted by Faribault murder-suicide

Representative Tim Walz is offering condolences to families and loved ones impacted my the apparent murder-suicide that took place at the Chamber of Commerce in Faribault on Friday. Walz said “No one should ever have to endure such unthinkable pain and suffering.” Police in Faribault say the initial investigation indicates that Richard Larson, a former…read more »

One driver killed, another injured in crash near Jordan

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Scott County near Jordan Monday evening. Troopers say two cars collided in the intersection of Highway 21 and 220th Avenue. One driver, 51-year-old Christopher Shimek of Prior Lake, was hospitalized but is expected to recover. The name of the driver killed in the crash has not…read more »

Winds wreak havoc for Minnesota travelers on Monday

The wind affected travelers on the road and by air on Monday. Some parts of southwestern Minnesota reported wind gusts of up to 66 miles an hour. The National Weather Service shows the highest gust recorded in Mankato was 54 m.p.h, 51 m.p.h. in New Ulm, and in Waseca 49 m.p.h Blowing snow caused low visibility…read more »

Arts Center of St. Peter receives DHS award

The Arts Center of St. Peter is one of seven human-service groups and agencies selected to receive the 2016 Commissioner’s Circle of Excellence Awards from the Minnesota Department of Human Services. State commissioner of human services Emily Piper said it’s a unique program that provides art-therapy classes to people with mental illnesses at Minnesota Security…read more »

DNR warns of unsafe ice conditions across Minnesota

The DNR says due to wide temperature swings over the past week, ice is deteriorating rapidly, creating potential danger for anglers, snowmobilers, skiers and others. The agency’s Lisa Dugan says in most areas of Minnesota, “It’s just looking too thin to get out.” She recommends *no* driving out on ice anywhere in the state, and adds ice…read more »

Wind advisory for much of southern Minnesota

It’s a windy day across much of Minnesota. A Wind advisory is in place for the Mankato area until 3:00 Monday afternoon, with 30-to-40 mile per hour winds and gusts as high as 55 m.p.h.  The National Weather Service says winds will gust over 60 mph in southwestern Minnesota, while 50 mph gusts will be common…read more »

Large variance in Minnesota health care costs

A new report finds differences across Minnesota in the average cost of health care for patients over the course of a year. Minnesota Community Measurement President Jim Chase says payment levels are often lower in the Twin Cities because of more competition, “But different areas of the state are different; the northwest area seems to be…read more »

Faribault deaths probable murder-suicide

Police in Faribault say the case of a man and woman found dead in the chamber of commerce offices early Friday afternoon appears to be murder-suicide. Authorities identified the two as Barbara Larson and her ex-husband, Richard Larson. Police say the initial investigation indicates that Richard Larson, a former captain with the Faribault PD, shot…read more »

Riverfront Drive to close for Dakota Wokiksuye Memorial Ride

A portion of Riverfront Drive will close for about an hour Monday for the Dakota Wokiksuye Memorial Ride, which is held every year to honor the 38 Dakota Warriors executed in Mankato on this date in 1862. The horseback ride begins at 9:00 a.m. in Land of Memories Park, and ends at Reconciliation Park. Both lanes…read more »

Home of Jacob Wetterling’s killer comes crashing down

A small white house that belonged to Jacob Wetterling’s killer has come crashing down. Real estate developer Tim Thone bought the former home of Danny Heinrich specifically to destroy it. While Heinrich is now in prison, his empty house was a distressing reminder to the central Minnesota community of Annandale that the man who killed…read more »