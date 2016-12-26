Faribault deaths probable murder-suicide

Police in Faribault say the case of a man and woman found dead in the chamber of commerce offices early Friday afternoon appears to be murder-suicide.

Authorities identified the two as Barbara Larson and her ex-husband, Richard Larson. Police say the initial investigation indicates that Richard Larson, a former captain with the Faribault PD, shot and killed Barbara Larson before killing himself. She had recently taken out a protection order, claiming that he ex was harassing her.

It’s the second murder-suicide in Faribault this month. Earlier in December a man fatally shot a child and then killed himself.