Large variance in Minnesota health care costs

A new report finds differences across Minnesota in the average cost of health care for patients over the course of a year.

Minnesota Community Measurement President Jim Chase says payment levels are often lower in the Twin Cities because of more competition, “But different areas of the state are different; the northwest area seems to be a little lower cost, for example, than the southeast.”

Chase adds people can make a difference in their health care costs by shopping around. To see the report, go to mnhealthscores.org.

