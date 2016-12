A portion of Riverfront Drive will close for about an hour Monday for the Dakota Wokiksuye Memorial Ride, which is held every year to honor the 38 Dakota Warriors executed in Mankato on this date in 1862.

The horseback ride begins at 9:00 a.m. in Land of Memories Park, and ends at Reconciliation Park.

Both lanes of North Riverfront Drive will be closed between Main and Plum streets.