Wind advisory for much of southern Minnesota

A Wind advisory is in place for the Mankato area until 3:00 Monday afternoon, with 30-to-40 mile per hour winds and gusts as high as 55 m.p.h.

MnDOT is reporting high winds, and black ice is present on many streets and highways this morning.

After Minnesota’s see-saw weather during the holidays, what’s the outlook going into the New Year? Assistant State Climatologist Pete Boulay says the report from the Climate Prediction Center for January, “Doesn’t really show any positive or negatives for above- or below normal temperatures. It’s equal chances, and equal chances for precipitation too.”

But Boulay says going forward into February, there’s a chance for below-normal temperatures.