12-27-16 Spotlight Interview with Kyle Mrozek

Representative Tim Walz is offering condolences to families and loved ones impacted my the apparent murder-suicide that took place at the Chamber of Commerce in Faribault on Friday. Walz said “No one should ever have to endure such unthinkable pain and suffering.” Police in Faribault say the initial investigation indicates that Richard Larson, a former…… read more »
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Scott County near Jordan Monday evening. Troopers say two cars collided in the intersection of Highway 21 and 220th Avenue. One driver, 51-year-old Christopher Shimek of Prior Lake, was hospitalized but is expected to recover. The name of the driver killed in the crash has not…… read more »
The wind affected travelers on the road and by air on Monday. Some parts of southwestern Minnesota reported wind gusts of up to 66 miles an hour. The National Weather Service shows the highest gust recorded in Mankato was 54 m.p.h, 51 m.p.h. in New Ulm, and in Waseca 49 m.p.h Blowing snow caused low visibility…… read more »
The Arts Center of St. Peter is one of seven human-service groups and agencies selected to receive the 2016 Commissioner’s Circle of Excellence Awards from the Minnesota Department of Human Services. State commissioner of human services Emily Piper said it’s a unique program that provides art-therapy classes to people with mental illnesses at Minnesota Security…… read more »
The DNR says due to wide temperature swings over the past week, ice is deteriorating rapidly, creating potential danger for anglers, snowmobilers, skiers and others. The agency’s Lisa Dugan says in most areas of Minnesota, “It’s just looking too thin to get out.” She recommends *no* driving out on ice anywhere in the state, and adds ice…… read more »
It’s a windy day across much of Minnesota. A Wind advisory is in place for the Mankato area until 3:00 Monday afternoon, with 30-to-40 mile per hour winds and gusts as high as 55 m.p.h. The National Weather Service says winds will gust over 60 mph in southwestern Minnesota, while 50 mph gusts will be common…… read more »
A new report finds differences across Minnesota in the average cost of health care for patients over the course of a year. Minnesota Community Measurement President Jim Chase says payment levels are often lower in the Twin Cities because of more competition, “But different areas of the state are different; the northwest area seems to be…… read more »
Police in Faribault say the case of a man and woman found dead in the chamber of commerce offices early Friday afternoon appears to be murder-suicide. Authorities identified the two as Barbara Larson and her ex-husband, Richard Larson. Police say the initial investigation indicates that Richard Larson, a former captain with the Faribault PD, shot…… read more »
A portion of Riverfront Drive will close for about an hour Monday for the Dakota Wokiksuye Memorial Ride, which is held every year to honor the 38 Dakota Warriors executed in Mankato on this date in 1862. The horseback ride begins at 9:00 a.m. in Land of Memories Park, and ends at Reconciliation Park. Both lanes…… read more »
A small white house that belonged to Jacob Wetterling’s killer has come crashing down. Real estate developer Tim Thone bought the former home of Danny Heinrich specifically to destroy it. While Heinrich is now in prison, his empty house was a distressing reminder to the central Minnesota community of Annandale that the man who killed…… read more »