Minnesota a leader in solar, wind technology

Minnesota is being called a leader when it comes to solar and wind technology. Attorney Brad Klein with the Environmental Law and Policy Center says Minnesota has strong policies that are leading to developments in the renewable industry. He gives the state a lot of credit for community solar projects that have been put into place.

“Even if you’re unable to put solar on your own roof, you can sign up for programs in Minnesota that would allow you to subscribe to a solar farm located elsewhere. But you actually see the benefits of that solar on your electric ulity bill.”

The Midwest has been a little slow to completely embrace the renewable industry, but Klein says things are starting to pick up.

“Over the last several years, there have been tremendous technology improvements, and cost improvements for solar that are really putting us right on the cusp of a boom on the solar market in the mid-west.”

While advocates of renewable energy have expressed concern over President-elect Donald Trump’s choice of Scott Pruitt to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, Klein believes the industry will survive politics.

“What it does, is makes the role of the states even more important. So, while I think there are some reasons to be discouraged now about the federal policy in Minnesota, I do think the development of new and clean energy is inevitable.”

Klein says Xcel Energy in Minnesota also is planning for new wind and solar technology. He says the renewable industry leads to job creation, helps combat climate change and lowers utility bills.

