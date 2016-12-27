Minnesota DNR urges snowmobilers to sled with caution

Snowmobilers are urged to use their best judgment this winter.

John Paurus with the D-N-R says, “Slow down. The maximum speed limit on a snowmobile in Minnesota is 50 miles per hour. Especially when you’re riding at night, make sure you’re reducing your speed. Because often times you end up overdriving your headlights when you end up operating at night.”

Paurus says more than half of the fatal snowmobile crashes in Minnesota each year involve alcohol or drugs, so he’s reminding sledders to ride sober, too. ”

“As always, make sure you stay away from alcohol use. It is one of the most common factors in fatal snowmobile accidents. Alcohol and speed. So stay sober when you’re riding.”

Edited for web by Anthony Reinhardt