Minnesota legislature convenes next week

One week from Tuesday the 2017 legislature convenes.

Republican Speaker of the House Kurt Daudt says his goal this year is not to bunch up business at the end of the session:

“People don’t like that it’s not transparent, a few people going into a room trying to work out the differences for everyone is not a successful model for transparency and those sorts of things.”

Daudt also plans to be more transparent during the upcoming legislative session and not conduct business behind closed doors:

“We are going to do our negotiations and conduct the business of the state in the committees, in the legislative process…where the people can come and testify and have a voice in the process.”

Daudt says traditionally Governor Dayton has not been very active during the session:

“The governor knows how the legislative process works. He needs to send his commissioners to committee. He needs to authorize them to speak and answer on his behalf. Because that’s where the business is going to get done this year.”

Edited for web by Anthony Reinhardt