SBA continues to encourage flood impacted homeowners to visit recovery centers

The federal government continues to urge southern Minnesotans impacted by flooding in September to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Karen Knapik works in disaster recovery with the U.S. Small Business Administration and says they have several area disaster recovery centers set up, “In Waseca, at the City of Waseca Public Safety building; the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse; and at the Freeborn Northridge Mall.”

The S.B.A. steps in to help whenever a federal disaster is declared, and Knapik said, “If you see F.E.M.A. out here, you’re going to see the Small Business Administration. We offer our low-interest loans to homeowners, renters, primarily in disasters. We also help businesses and nonprofits but it’s really about helping the folks that suffered in the storms in September.”

She said many have many have likely already started making repairs; however, they may not be fully aware of the extent of the damage the storms and flooding caused to their homes and, “We’re fearing that folks may not actually realize that until after winter goes by.”

The name of the organization can be a bit confusing when it comes to disaster aid. “What the heck, I’m not a small business, I don’t qualify,” is the initial reaction Knapik often hears, but she says that is not true. She also encourages people to register and apply for the loan program even if they may not be interested immediately, “Because we can help you later on down the road if we offered you a loan, and two, because there is additional grant money available through F.E.M.A. to those people that the S.B.A. cannot help.”

While the deadline is at the end of next month, she urges people to come in sooner rather than later. “We’re going to be at these disaster recovery centers for as long as folks need it, which is indicated by the traffic that comes in and out of those centers,” Knapik explained, “We want you to not wait until after the holidays because it’s so much easier to apply with us just talking to you, doing it interview style. We’ll do all the typing, you just answer the questions.”

You can also apply online, but she says, “It’s not as easy to do.”

A call to 1-800-659-2955 can tell those that want to register where the nearest disaster recover center is located.