Walz offers condolences to families impacted by Faribault murder-suicide

Representative Tim Walz is offering condolences to families and loved ones impacted my the apparent murder-suicide that took place at the Chamber of Commerce in Faribault on Friday. Walz said “No one should ever have to endure such unthinkable pain and suffering.”

Police in Faribault say the initial investigation indicates that Richard Larson, a former captain with the Faribault PD, shot and killed his ex-wife Barbara Larson before killing himself. She had recently taken out a protection order, claiming that he ex was harassing her.

It’s the second murder-suicide in Faribault this month.

Earlier this month police say 33-year-old Ryan Perrizo shot and killed 8-year-old Lynnaya Stoddard-Espinoza before shooting himself to death. He was identified as the child’s legal guardian.