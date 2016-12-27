Winds wreak havoc for Minnesota travelers on Monday

The wind affected travelers on the road and by air on Monday.

Some parts of southwestern Minnesota reported wind gusts of up to 66 miles an hour. The National Weather Service shows the highest gust recorded in Mankato was 54 m.p.h, 51 m.p.h. in New Ulm, and in Waseca 49 m.p.h

Blowing snow caused low visibility on roadways across the state.

At the Minneapolis – St. Paul International Airport, wind forced the closure of two runways and hundreds of flights were delayed.

Two men from Iowa escaped serious injury when the van they were in spun out on an icy Highway 14 near LaCrescent and ended up in the Mississippi river. Minnesota State Patrol reports the van was upside down and partially submerged, but both men were able to get out on their own.

Troopers say winds also tipped a semi onto its side near Marshall on Highway 59.

There were slide offs and spin outs reported across the state.