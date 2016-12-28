Actress Laurene Landon…

A Waterville man faces four Felony charges after Mankato Police responded to a report of an assault on Christmas Day at Mayo Clinic Health System-Mankato. According to the report, 66-year old David Eugene Tutewohl assaulted five hospital employees after becoming upset that he couldn’t have a chair in his room. Tutewohl allegedly made derogatory statements…… read more »
A special deer hunt gets underway Saturday to help reduce the deer population as much as possible in southeastern Minnesota. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources spokesman Lou Cornicelli says it was scheduled after three deer infected with Chronic Wasting Disease were discovered recently near Lanesboro, and, “It worries us greatly that if we have…… read more »
A Democratic lawmaker from Saint Paul says the Minnesota Legislature needs to take a broad look at data privacy during the 2017 session, because addressing individual issues as they come up wastes tremendous amounts of time. Representative John Lesch says, “We’ve done it for cell phone exploitation technology; we’ve done it for license plate…… read more »
A rollover accident in Nicollet County sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports 69-year old Kenneth Gohlinghorst of North Mankato was driving northbound on Highway 169 south of Le Sueur when he lost control of his truck and rolled the vehicle in the ditch. According to the report,…… read more »
Just a few days remain for a chance to see the Kiwanis Holiday Lights display at Sibley Park as officials say attendance has been down this year due to the weather. “We haven’t had preliminary numbers. Last week was tough to track everything because of the holidays. We do know that we’re going to be…… read more »
Actress Carrie Fisher, who found enduring fame as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars,” has died. She was 60. Fisher had been hospitalized since Friday when she suffered a heart attack on board a flight to Los Angeles. Nationally known medical expert, Dr. Jennifer Ashton was a guest Tuesday on KTOE’s Morning Blend and…… read more »
Mankato School Officials say they can always do better following unwanted attention from three recent physical altercations in the District. “Widespread, we have incidences. We bring 8,500 kids to school every day. So, when we talk about that, how do we make sure we do training for all staff and our bus drivers. How do…… read more »
A 27-year-old Mankato man is facing two assault charges after reporting the assault to police. The Mankato Department of Public Safety says Robert Tester called 9-1-1, and then told the responding officer that he’d been drinking with his cousin when the other man became belligerent and he asked him to leave. He refused, and Tester admitted that he tried…… read more »
According to the Internal Revenue Service, people in Blue Earth and the surrounding counties give an average of around three percent of their annual income to charitable organizations – and many do so near the end of the year in order to take advantage of the tax deduction that accompanies donation. There are more than…… read more »
Minnesota students and former students heading into the new year are strapped with debt, and despite political rhetoric on the topic, there doesn’t appear to be any sign of relief on the horizon. According to a new report from the Institute for College Access and Success, 70% of Gopher State students in the class of 2015…… read more »