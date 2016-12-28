Approach end of year giving cautiously

According to the Internal Revenue Service, people in Blue Earth and the surrounding counties give an average of around three percent of their annual income to charitable organizations – and many do so near the end of the year in order to take advantage of the tax deduction that accompanies donation.

There are more than 1.5 million charitable organizations in the U.S., and thousands in Minnesota, so it can be tough to figure out which ones to choose for end-of-year donations.

Lawyer Beverly Salhanick advised donors to familiarize themselves with the group’s mission and find out exactly how it tackles the problem. Next look online for information from other sources about the charity, to see what others are saying about it.

Then, she said it’s helpful to check out the sites that grade charities.”Then you want to look at ‘charitynavigator.org’ or at ‘give.org,'” she said. “Both of those rate the charities and act as watchdogs, to make sure that they’re doing what they say they’re going to do.”

These sites also will tell you what percentage of donation money actually goes to the organization’s mission, versus how much is used for administration.

Salhanick added that the Better Business Bureau is another source of information, to see if the organization has any complaints lodged against it.

The Minnesota Council on Foundations also has a list of members on their website.