Days running out to see Kiwanis Holiday Lights at Sibley Park

Just a few days remain for a chance to see the Kiwanis Holiday Lights display at Sibley Park as officials say attendance has been down this year due to the weather.

“We haven’t had preliminary numbers. Last week was tough to track everything because of the holidays. We do know that we’re going to be down this year. Weather has kept people away,” said Kyle Mrozek with the Holiday Lights. He added, “the great thing is, this is a volunteer event. So, we’re hoping that with a little extra cash in the bank from the last couple years, we’ll keep the donations level. But, the food shelves could use your help and the cash donations will go back to all of those non-profits.”

Around 80 non-profits are associated with the display along with 18 different food shelves.

Mrozek says they are looking ahead to 2017, with new additions in store for the Holiday Lights.

“We’re looking for some partnership. We’d like to redo our tribute to the troops. It’s just a picture of a bunch of logos, we’d like to actually make those. We’ve seen displays where those are actually made up of lights. We wanna really enhance the trestle where most people walk in down by CHS. We’ve got a design we’re working to make it more of a castle, where I think it would be more of that big impact where you go right into the dancing lights. Then I think we have two or three more displays that we’ll add that will span the walking area.”

The last day for the Kiwanis Holiday Lights is Saturday. Hours today and Thursday at the display are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday hours will be 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.