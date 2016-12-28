Lawmaker wants focus on data privacy in upcoming session

A Democratic lawmaker from Saint Paul says the Minnesota Legislature needs to take a broad look at data privacy during the 2017 session, because addressing individual issues as they come up wastes tremendous amounts of time.

Representative John Lesch says, “We’ve done it for cell phone exploitation technology; we’ve done it for license plate readers; we’ve done it for police body cameras.”

Lesch says legislators have spent much time dealing with those issues, and, ”

“You would think there would be a recognition among government at this point that the legislature wants some reasonable privacy protections for people who are entitled to it under the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments.”)

He argues the legislature needs to spell out to state agencies that there be reasonable privacy protections for citizens.

The latest controversy is over the state Public Safety Department’s push for real-time location tracking of D-W-I offenders who have ignition interlock on their vehicles.

