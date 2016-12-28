Mankato man called 911 on himself following assault

A 27-year-old Mankato man is facing two assault charges after reporting the assault to police.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety says Robert Tester called 9-1-1, and then told the responding officer that he’d been drinking with his cousin when the other man became belligerent and he asked him to leave. He refused, and Tester admitted that he tried to physically remove his cousin from the home and not only punched him several times, but also repeatedly hit him over the head with a liquor bottle.

The victim was interviewed at the hospital and told police that he believes he was also hit over the head with a shovel. He suffered multiple facial injuries, including a broken bone near his eye, and bruising to his ribs.

Tester is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and assault with the intent to do great bodily harm.