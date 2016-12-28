Mankato woman injured in Highway 169 rollover accident

A rollover accident in Nicollet County sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports 69-year old Kenneth Gohlinghorst of North Mankato was driving northbound on Highway 169 south of Le Sueur when he lost control of his truck and rolled the vehicle in the ditch.

According to the report, Gohlinghorst and two passengers were not hurt. A third passenger, 46-year old Correna Nordlund of Mankato was transported to the Le Sueur Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities report icy conditions at the time of the accident shortly after 8 a.m.