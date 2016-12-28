Medical expert weighs in on death of Carrie Fisher and heart attacks

Actress Carrie Fisher, who found enduring fame as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars,” has died. She was 60.

Fisher had been hospitalized since Friday when she suffered a heart attack on board a flight to Los Angeles.

Nationally known medical expert, Dr. Jennifer Ashton was a guest Tuesday on KTOE’s Morning Blend and said the news brings up a lot of important issues that people need to know about heart disease.

KTOE guest, Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

“There are actually more deaths, out of hospital cardiac deaths, around the Christmas Holiday. That has been shown in numerous studies. We don’t know why. Is it the stress, is it over eating, over drinking. But, we also know that men and women experience heart attack symptoms very differently. For women, anything from the jaw to the belly button that feels strange or unusual, you have to have heart attack on that list.”

She says for women, the symptoms can be vague and they do not always have the chest pain that men typically experience.

“We know that women can nausea, vomiting, unusual fatigue, shortness of breath or chest discomfort. Anything that doesn’t feel right, go to the ER. Call 911 if necessary, it is better to be wrong than to be dead.”

 

Dr. Ashton recommends calling 911 as soon as you experience heart attack symptoms and chew an aspirin before medical personnel arrive.

Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, released a statement on Tuesday saying that Fisher died just before 7 a.m. central time.

