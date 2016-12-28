Minnesota student debt sixth highest in the nation

Minnesota students and former students heading into the new year are strapped with debt, and despite political rhetoric on the topic, there doesn’t appear to be any sign of relief on the horizon.

According to a new report from the Institute for College Access and Success, 70% of Gopher State students in the class of 2015 are in debt, ranking them sixth in the country. Average debt statewide was more than $31,526.

Debbie Cochrane, vice president of TICAS, said student debt has been rising for decades, and the problem is largely caused by a combination of stagnant family wages and the availability of grant aid not keeping up with rising college costs. “The biggest policy solutions are to, of course, decrease students’ need to borrow by providing need-based grant aid to help students who can’t afford college classes on their own, get through college without having to borrow or borrow as much,” she explained.

The TICAS report also suggests colleges increase transparency about costs and aid and annually notifying students of their loan balance to help inform students about future borrowing choices.

New Hampshire had the highest rate of student debt, followed by Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, and Rhode Island.