New grant dollars help Minnesota moms with substance abuse problems

Written by on

New grant money is being used by a dozen organizations in Minnesota to help pregnant and parenting women face and conquer their substance-abuse problems. Just over $4 million has been distributed by the Minnesota Department of Human Services, and the same amount has been approved for the next two years as well.

Clair Wilson with DHS says the Women’s Recovery Services grants allow groups to provide comprehensive, family-centered services that are specific to high-risk women. Since the program began in 2011, she says, “We’ve seen women being less likely to use substances, more likely to stay in recovery, more connected to community support, more likely not to experience homelessness, more likely to be employed. ”

In order for a woman to be eligible to receive help, she has to either be pregnant or parenting dependent children under age 19. She must also either be enrolled in a substance-abuse treatment program or have completed treatment within the past six months, or have agreed to go to rehab.

The grant amounts range from $100,000 to $800,000 a year, and Wilson says the money is divvied up between groups across the state—and the money is used, “Helping a woman find employment and housing, or helping a woman who’s just given birth get diapers and have early-parenting classes. And then frequently, it also enables them to have recovery coaches, who can work alongside them in early recovery. ”

Wilson says DHS did a Return-on-Investment analysis of these grants and found a positive return to taxpayers of $4.17 for every dollar spent on the grant program.

Copyright ©2012-2015 KTOE Radio Mankato News, Minnesota Valley Broadcasting Co. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Send information to the News Room: Email or call 507-387-NEWS

Greater Mankato News

Mankato man called 911 on himself following assault

A 27-year-old Mankato man is facing two assault charges after reporting the assault to police. The Mankato Department of Public Safety says Robert  Tester called 9-1-1, and then told the responding officer that he’d been drinking with his cousin when the other man became belligerent and he asked him to leave. He refused, and Tester admitted that he tried…read more »

Approach end of year giving cautiously

According to the Internal Revenue Service, people in Blue Earth and the surrounding counties give an average of around three percent of their annual income to charitable organizations – and many do so near the end of the year in order to take advantage of the tax deduction that accompanies donation. There are more than…read more »

Minnesota student debt sixth highest in the nation

Minnesota students and former students heading into the new year are strapped with debt, and despite political rhetoric on the topic, there doesn’t appear to be any sign of relief on the horizon. According to a new report from the Institute for College Access and Success, 70% of Gopher State students in the class of 2015…read more »

New grant dollars help Minnesota moms with substance abuse problems

New grant money is being used by a dozen organizations in Minnesota to help pregnant and parenting women face and conquer their substance-abuse problems. Just over $4 million has been distributed by the Minnesota Department of Human Services, and the same amount has been approved for the next two years as well. Clair Wilson with…read more »

State Patrol: Stay in your car following a crash

A recent video making the rounds serves as a reminder of why it’s important to stay in your vehicle if you stall on the side of the road or end up in a ditch. The video shows two people running for their lives on Interstate 94 near St. Paul after a vehicle spins out of…read more »

Minnesota legislature convenes next week

One week from Tuesday the 2017 legislature convenes.   Republican Speaker of the House Kurt Daudt says his goal this year is not to bunch up business at the end of the session: “People don’t like that it’s not transparent, a few people going into a room trying to work out the differences for everyone…read more »

Minnesota a leader in solar, wind technology

Minnesota is being called a leader when it comes to solar and wind technology. Attorney Brad Klein with the Environmental Law and Policy Center says Minnesota has strong policies that are leading to developments in the renewable industry. He gives the state a lot of credit for community solar projects that have been put into…read more »

Minnesota DNR urges snowmobilers to sled with caution

Snowmobilers are urged to use their best judgment this winter.   John Paurus with the D-N-R says, “Slow down. The maximum speed limit on a snowmobile in Minnesota is 50 miles per hour. Especially when you’re riding at night, make sure you’re reducing your speed. Because often times you end up overdriving your headlights when…read more »

SBA continues to encourage flood impacted homeowners to visit recovery centers

The federal government continues to urge southern Minnesotans impacted by flooding in September to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Karen Knapik works in disaster recovery with the U.S. Small Business Administration and says they have several area disaster recovery centers set up, “In Waseca, at the City of Waseca Public Safety building; the…read more »

Walz offers condolences to families impacted by Faribault murder-suicide

Representative Tim Walz is offering condolences to families and loved ones impacted my the apparent murder-suicide that took place at the Chamber of Commerce in Faribault on Friday. Walz said “No one should ever have to endure such unthinkable pain and suffering.” Police in Faribault say the initial investigation indicates that Richard Larson, a former…read more »