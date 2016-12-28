State Patrol: Stay in your car following a crash

A recent video making the rounds serves as a reminder of why it’s important to stay in your vehicle if you stall on the side of the road or end up in a ditch.

The video shows two people running for their lives on Interstate 94 near St. Paul after a vehicle spins out of control on some ice and heads right for them.

State Patrol Lieutenant Tiffani Nielson says if you find yourself in trouble, call 9-1-1 from your vehicle if you can and stay buckled up. “If your vehicle slipped and went into a ditch, it’s highly likely another vehicle could slip in the same spot,” she explained, “So stay in your car. We do not want to respond to now a fatal injury crash which would have just been a minor property damage crash.”