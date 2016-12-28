Superintendent says “we can continue to do better” following recent altercations in Mankato District

Mankato School Officials say they can always do better following unwanted attention from three recent physical altercations in the District.

“Widespread, we have incidences. We bring 8,500 kids to school every day. So, when we talk about that, how do we make sure we do training for all staff and our bus drivers. How do we work together on that. We always know we can continue to do better,” said ISD 77 Superintendent, Sheri Allen.

One of the incidents took place at Central High School on November 2, where 18-year-old Keontae Jones of Mankato is facing three assault charges for his role in a fight that took place in the parking lot during the lunch hour.

Two incidents at East High School took place in early December. On December 5, 19-year old Dego Hashi is accused of pulling a clump of hair from the scalp of another student and faces charges of 5th Degree Assault and Disorderly Conduct. A Facebook video was released from the other altercation, showing a student being allegedly assaulted by a Prairie Winds Middle School student. The victim was reportedly treated for a concussion and the parents said they plan to press charges.

“We know what we know at the time and we always investigate from the beginning, middle and end. We have an amazing student support team. They’re made up of psych social workers, counselors, nurses. At any given incident, maybe students aren’t at their best at that moment, but part of growing up for us is making sure that we come together around that. So that they are feeling as though they’re valued regardless of what happens, so that we are not putting our children in jeopardy.”

In response to other incidents, the District has held eight parent engagement meetings that started last year.

“It’s a wonderful group of parents that have really stayed true to building the community and of course, when there’s an incident, people will come. We have great questions, open and honest dialogue. But I think, anything we can do to stay engaged in all of our schools makes us stronger.”

The next parent engagement meeting at Prairie Winds Middle School is scheduled for January 9. The East High School meeting will take place on January 23.

