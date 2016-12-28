Waterville man charged for allegedly assaulting Mankato Hospital staff on Christmas Day

Written by on

A Waterville man faces four Felony charges after Mankato Police responded to a report of an assault on Christmas Day at Mayo Clinic Health System-Mankato.

According to the report, 66-year old David Eugene Tutewohl assaulted five hospital employees after becoming upset that he couldn’t have a chair in his room. Tutewohl allegedly made derogatory statements to a nurse and then lunged at the victim and security. Police say the suspect was pinned against a door when he kicked the nurse in the stomach. Tutewohl also spit in the face of three other victims and kicked another nurse while they tried to restrain him, according to the complaint.Mankato police badge

Tutewohl was charged Tuesday with four Felony counts of 4th Degree Assault of Emergency Personnel and one Misdemeanor county of 5th Degree Assault.

Copyright ©2012-2015 KTOE Radio Mankato News, Minnesota Valley Broadcasting Co. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Send information to the News Room: Email or call 507-387-NEWS

Greater Mankato News

Weekend deer hunt to tackle CWD in southeastern Minnesota

A special deer hunt gets underway Saturday to help reduce the deer population as much as possible in southeastern Minnesota.   Minnesota Department of Natural Resources spokesman Lou Cornicelli says it was scheduled after three deer infected with Chronic Wasting Disease were discovered recently near Lanesboro, and, “It worries us greatly that if we have…read more »

Lawmaker wants focus on data privacy in upcoming session

A Democratic lawmaker from Saint Paul says the Minnesota Legislature needs to take a broad look at data privacy during the 2017 session, because addressing individual issues as they come up wastes tremendous amounts of time.   Representative John Lesch says, “We’ve done it for cell phone exploitation technology; we’ve done it for license plate…read more »

Mankato woman injured in Highway 169 rollover accident

A rollover accident in Nicollet County sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports 69-year old Kenneth Gohlinghorst of North Mankato was driving northbound on Highway 169 south of Le Sueur when he lost control of his truck and rolled the vehicle in the ditch.  According to the report,…read more »

Days running out to see Kiwanis Holiday Lights at Sibley Park

Just a few days remain for a chance to see the Kiwanis Holiday Lights display at Sibley Park as officials say attendance has been down this year due to the weather. “We haven’t had preliminary numbers. Last week was tough to track everything because of the holidays. We do know that we’re going to be…read more »

Medical expert weighs in on death of Carrie Fisher and heart attacks

Actress Carrie Fisher, who found enduring fame as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars,” has died. She was 60. Fisher had been hospitalized since Friday when she suffered a heart attack on board a flight to Los Angeles. Nationally known medical expert, Dr. Jennifer Ashton was a guest Tuesday on KTOE’s Morning Blend and…read more »

Mankato man called 911 on himself following assault

A 27-year-old Mankato man is facing two assault charges after reporting the assault to police. The Mankato Department of Public Safety says Robert  Tester called 9-1-1, and then told the responding officer that he’d been drinking with his cousin when the other man became belligerent and he asked him to leave. He refused, and Tester admitted that he tried…read more »

Approach end of year giving cautiously

According to the Internal Revenue Service, people in Blue Earth and the surrounding counties give an average of around three percent of their annual income to charitable organizations – and many do so near the end of the year in order to take advantage of the tax deduction that accompanies donation. There are more than…read more »

Minnesota student debt sixth highest in the nation

Minnesota students and former students heading into the new year are strapped with debt, and despite political rhetoric on the topic, there doesn’t appear to be any sign of relief on the horizon. According to a new report from the Institute for College Access and Success, 70% of Gopher State students in the class of 2015…read more »