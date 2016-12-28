Waterville man charged for allegedly assaulting Mankato Hospital staff on Christmas Day

A Waterville man faces four Felony charges after Mankato Police responded to a report of an assault on Christmas Day at Mayo Clinic Health System-Mankato.

According to the report, 66-year old David Eugene Tutewohl assaulted five hospital employees after becoming upset that he couldn’t have a chair in his room. Tutewohl allegedly made derogatory statements to a nurse and then lunged at the victim and security. Police say the suspect was pinned against a door when he kicked the nurse in the stomach. Tutewohl also spit in the face of three other victims and kicked another nurse while they tried to restrain him, according to the complaint.

Tutewohl was charged Tuesday with four Felony counts of 4th Degree Assault of Emergency Personnel and one Misdemeanor county of 5th Degree Assault.