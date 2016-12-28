Weekend deer hunt to tackle CWD in southeastern Minnesota

A special deer hunt gets underway Saturday to help reduce the deer population as much as possible in southeastern Minnesota.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources spokesman Lou Cornicelli says it was scheduled after three deer infected with Chronic Wasting Disease were discovered recently near Lanesboro, and, “It worries us greatly that if we have a disease like this that becomes established like it is in Wisconsin, we create this situation where in generations from now we’ve got a landscape that is really limited with respect to deer population.”

Cornicelli says the deer population could rebound quickly if they can knock out C.W.D. in the Lanesboro area.

