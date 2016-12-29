Administration to take another shot at rural broadband funding

Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith says the administration will propose “another robust investment” during the 2017 session to improve broadband Internet access, after a special task force recommended 100 million dollars every two years.

Smith calls broadband “a critical tool for building a fair economy” — but Republican Representative Pat Garofalo says technological changes and market forces will improve broadband access “way more than more government spending.” He added, “Just like the government didn’t buy cell phone towers to bring cell phone service to rural areas, it’s the exact same thing with broadband.”)

Garofalo says new technology plus market forces will improve access a lot more than additional government spending, and, “If the policy changes are made to allow for more wireless technologies, new emerging technologies, that gives us the opportunity to deliver broadband to way more people at a far lower price.”)

Garofalo says fiber-optic installations are very expensive and don’t make sense in low-density rural settings — but he says emerging technologies such as wireless could work.

Governor Mark Dayton proposed 100 million dollars last session but that number was reduced substantially in negotiations with Republicans.

