Administration to take another shot at rural broadband funding

Written by on

Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith says the administration will propose “another robust investment” during the 2017 session to improve broadband Internet access, after a special task force recommended 100 million dollars every two years.

 

Smith calls broadband “a critical tool for building a fair economy” — but Republican Representative Pat Garofalo says technological changes and market forces will improve broadband access “way more than more government spending.” He added, “Just like the government didn’t buy cell phone towers to bring cell phone service to rural areas, it’s the exact same thing with broadband.”)

=————————-

 

Garofalo says new technology plus market forces will improve access a lot more than additional government spending, and, “If the policy changes are made to allow for more wireless technologies, new emerging technologies, that gives us the opportunity to deliver broadband to way more people at a far lower price.”)

=————————-

 

Garofalo says fiber-optic installations are very expensive and don’t make sense in low-density rural settings — but he says emerging technologies such as wireless could work.

 

Governor Mark Dayton proposed 100 million dollars last session but that number was reduced substantially in negotiations with Republicans.

 

Edited for web by Anthony Reinhardt

Copyright ©2012-2015 KTOE Radio Mankato News, Minnesota Valley Broadcasting Co. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Send information to the News Room: Email or call 507-387-NEWS

Greater Mankato News

Administration to take another shot at rural broadband funding

Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith says the administration will propose “another robust investment” during the 2017 session to improve broadband Internet access, after a special task force recommended 100 million dollars every two years.   Smith calls broadband “a critical tool for building a fair economy” — but Republican Representative Pat Garofalo says technological changes and…read more »

Medical experts weigh in following deaths of Fisher, Reynolds

Actress Debbie Reynolds, the star of the 1952 classic “Singin’ in the Rain,” died of a stroke on Wednesday at the age of 84.   Her son, Todd Fisher, said Reynolds died a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, and the stress of his sister’s death “was too much” for Reynolds.   Her death so…read more »

More employers granting paid parental leave

A Minnesota company is the latest in a growing number of employers in the state providing paid leave for new parents. 3M recently announced it will grant all parents in its U.S. operations 10 weeks of paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Federal law only requires up to 12 weeks of…read more »

Mankato man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend

A 41-year-old Mankato man is facing charges of making threats of violence and felony domestic assault targeting his four months pregnant former girlfriend. The victim told police that she had recently ended a relationship with Kenneth Tuncle, and he frequently parked his trunk at a place of business near her home. A witness who works…read more »

Man accused of shooting at vehicle on Highway 169 charged

A 27-year-old Winebago man is charged with shooting at another vehicle on Highway 169 near Garden City earlier this month, as well as several other weapons violations. Blue Earth County Sheriff’s officials say Donald Thomas the Third and two other people were stopped on December 7th in a vehicle that matched the description of one…read more »

Couple removed from flight at MSP

A man and woman are under arrest after causing a disturbance on board a Delta flight bound for Los Angeles from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Wednesday night. The flight turned around and came back to MSP an hour after take-off and the couple was removed from the plane. MSP spokesman Patrick Hogan says,”It costs a lot…read more »

Weekend deer hunt to tackle CWD in southeastern Minnesota

A special deer hunt gets underway Saturday to help reduce the deer population as much as possible in southeastern Minnesota.   Minnesota Department of Natural Resources spokesman Lou Cornicelli says it was scheduled after three deer infected with Chronic Wasting Disease were discovered recently near Lanesboro, and, “It worries us greatly that if we have…read more »